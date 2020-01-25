According to official reports, the fire has probably destroyed 85,000 objects for the NYC Museum of Chinese Migration

January 25 (UPI) – A fire in New York City has likely destroyed 85,000 museum pieces related to Chinese migration to the United States, almost the entire collection, officials said.

The fire broke out on Thursday evening at a community center in Manhattan’s Chinatown, where most of the Chinese museum in the United States was kept.

Ten people were injured in the fire, including nine firefighters and a 59-year-old man. The firefighters suffered minor injuries, and the 59-year-old man is said to have been in a serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire that broke out on the fourth floor and spread to the roof was investigated.

Officials said on Friday that they feared that the fire would likely have destroyed all 85,000 pieces that are in the museum’s storage room on the second floor of the building. The articles told the story of Chinese migration from shipping tickets to handwritten letters, textiles and restaurant menus.

“One hundred percent of the museum’s collection, except what can be seen,” is affected, said museum president Nancy Yao Maasbach.

She added that she was “only upset” after hearing the news.

The community building at 70 Mulberry Street, where the fire broke out, was a former school that taught generations of migrants before it became a cultural landmark in the neighborhood. The building also housed a senior center, the Chen Dance Center, and some community groups.

The Museum of Chinese in America, opened in 2009 on Center Street nearby, was designed by Maya Lin. It often used copies of documents and artifacts in exhibits to keep the originals safe in the storage room, Massbach said.

The pieces believed to be lost include letters from lone bachelor immigrants who work in the United States to send money home, “although they did not live a fulfilling life due to discrimination,” said Maasbach.

Traditional wedding dresses from the early 20th century, items that suitcases brought to their homes, Chinatown postcards, Chinese-American newspapers, family albums, and documents about the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 may also be lost.

“It is invaluable,” said Maasbach. “I think the most painful thing is that these are families who have entrusted their collections to us.”

On a positive note, the museum tweeted on Friday evening that despite the possible loss of the originals, 35,000 digitized pieces were recovered from its collections.

The Museum of Chinese in America tweeted on Saturday that it had set up a GoFundMe site to respond to those who asked how they could help after the archive was destroyed by the fire.