According to RBI, the merger of state-owned banks will take effect on April 1

On March 4, the government announced as part of its consolidation plan to create larger, larger-sized banks in the public sector, with four ownership plans for 10 government-owned banks.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 28, 2020, 11:49 PM IST

According to the Indian Reserve Bank, plans to merge ten state-owned banks into four lenders will begin on April 1.

The bank regulator announced in separate versions that the branches of the merged banks would operate in the same way as the banks in which they were merged.

On March 4, the government announced as part of its consolidation plan to create larger, larger-sized banks in the public sector, with four ownership plans for 10 government-owned banks.

Earlier this week, bank employees’ unions wrote to the prime minister that he was seeking to postpone loan consolidation plans due to the closure caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Assistant Secretary-General Niroumla Sitaraman said on Thursday that the plan to merge Mega’s major banks was well under way and would be implemented from April 1, despite the Coronavirus pandemic attacking the country.

According to the plan, the Eastern Trade Bank and the Central Bank of India will be merged into the National Bank of Punjab. Syndicate Bank to Canara Bank; Allahabad Bank to Bank of India. Andra and banking companies joined the Union Bank of India.

Accordingly, the East Tejarat Bank and United Bank Central Bank branches have been operating since April 1, 2020, as the branches of the National Bank of Punjab and the branches of the Syndicate Bank as the Bank of Canara.

The branches of Allahabad Bank operate as branches of the Bank of India, while the branches of Andrea Bank and Bank Bank operate as branches of the Bank of India Union from the beginning of the next fiscal year 2020 to 21.

“The merger of the Eastern Commercial Bank and the Central Bank of India in the National Bank of Punjab Project, 2020, dated March 4, 2020, issued by the Government of India … This project will be implemented from April 1, 2020.” said

RBO noted that customers, including merchant bank depositors, will be treated as customers of banks that have been merged since April 1, 2020.

Banking services across the country are affected by the impact of COVID-19 because it is seen close to closure across the country.

The Confederation of General Officers of the Bank of India (AIBOC) said in a letter to the Prime Minister on March 25: “The Minister of Finance announced major measures yesterday due to the destructive effects of pollution and we are also waiting for the extension. Related and revised on the closing date from March 31 to June 30, which is the time required. ”