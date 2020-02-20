[According to reports, pop smoke was killed in the rental household of the star of & # 39 RHOBH & # 39 Teddi Mellencamp]

New particulars of the tragic loss of life by rappers of rapper Pop Smoke have emerged, and in accordance to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, the rapper was shot dead inside of a rental residence that Pop Smoke was renting.

Immediately after the news of his demise unfold, the truth show star turned to Instagram to publish the next information:

“At the beginning of the morning, a 3rd-celebration leasing and administration enterprise that oversaw a rental home we individual in Los Angeles knowledgeable us that there experienced been a taking pictures on the assets. To start with, we would like to prolong our prayers and condolences to the household and liked kinds. those people impacted by this tragic decline of lifestyle. “

Teddi went on to say that he has no extra information about the incident, but that the law enforcement are “diligently,quot doing the job on the case.

Pop Smoke (genuine identify Bashar Barakah Jackson) was reportedly killed in the course of an invasion of the dwelling early Wednesday.