According to researchers, sending SMS messages while walking is a serious security risk

The dangers of “distracted driving” are well known, but sending text messages while walking can also pose a road hazard, a new study says.

Pedestrians who are texting are less likely to look both ways before crossing the street and, according to the test, have caused an increasing number of “close calls” to cars. And while chatting on a cell phone or listening to music can be distracting, none was as bad as sending SMS.

Much of the evidence comes from simulation studies in which researchers observe people at virtual crossroads who pose no real danger. And it’s not clear how often distracted factors lead to traffic accidents, the Canadian researchers said.

“Controlled experiments don’t necessarily reflect the real world,” said Alex Epstein, director of transportation security at the nonprofit National Security Council. It was not part of the study, but checked the results.

On the other hand, Epstein said, “it is obvious” that distracting pedestrians from their cell phones could jeopardize their safety.

“You need all of your skills to navigate the streets,” he said.

The study, which was published on February 3 in the journal Injury Prevention, is taking place at a time when the number of deaths from pedestrians is increasing. An estimated 6,283 pedestrians died in traffic accidents on U.S. roads in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The reasons for the increase are unclear, Epstein said, but there are believed to be several factors behind it: higher speed limits in many areas of the country; Driving disruptions and distracted driving.

The dangers of distracted driving – whether through the use of mobile phones, playing around with the car’s navigation system or talking to passengers – are well documented. Sending text messages is the most worrying distraction, according to the NHTSA. Sending or reading a text directs a driver’s eyes off the road for about 5 seconds, the agency says.

For this reason, sending text messages while driving is illegal in most U.S. states, the Governors Highway Safety Association says. Many also prohibit the driver from using cell phones.

It is much less known whether distracted pedestrians contribute to traffic accidents. For the new article, researchers led by Sarah Simmons from the University of Calgary were able to find 14 simulation studies.

Overall, these studies found that texting or surfing on a smartphone affected people’s virtual ability to cross streets. They were less likely to look both ways before crossing, and the distraction increased the risk of being “hit” or hit by a virtual vehicle.

In general, texting and browsing is more boring for pedestrians than talking on the phone or listening to music.

The Calgary team also found eight studies in which researchers observed pedestrians in the real world. Again, pedestrians busy with their phones were less likely to look around before or during the crossroads.

“It’s a reflection of the general issue of distraction,” said Epstein. “We are more interested in our screens than in the reality around us.”

Steve Marshall heads the Injury Prevention Research Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“There is no doubt that pedestrians are more distracted now than drivers,” said Marshall, who was not involved in the study.

For pedestrians, the message is simple: “Please prioritize your safety in front of your device,” said Marshall.

However, he emphasized, “Road safety is a shared responsibility.” And the United States has a long way to go to make its streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicle occupants alike, Marshall said.

He pointed to Oslo, Norway as an example of what is possible. The city – the size of Washington, DC – recently reported that no pedestrians or cyclists were killed on its streets in 2019.

Several steps that Oslo has taken to improve road safety have been recognized, including reducing speed limits, replacing almost all street parking with bike lanes and sidewalks, and blocking major downtown streets for cars.

“The United States must create roads designed for collective security,” said Marshall. It looks like many municipalities are even missing simple sidewalks.

Marshall also highlighted “Driver Priority 1”: Slow Down.

“When you slow down, you have more time to react, and it can make a difference whether you hurt someone or kill someone,” he said.

More information

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides advice on road safety.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.