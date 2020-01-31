According to researchers, the causes of greening the Arctic are complex

January 31 (UPI) – Greening the Arctic is one of the most visible effects of climate change, but new research suggests that the causes of the phenomena are surprisingly diverse and complex.

As satellite images have shown, the snow melts earlier each year, so the plants that make up the arctic tundra can cut leaves earlier in the spring. Plants grow thicker and bigger, and the vegetation extends into the previously barren parts of the Arctic.

Early attempts to document the phenomena were relatively crude, but new satellite and drone technologies have helped scientists analyze the greening of the Arctic more closely.

“New technologies, including sensors for drones, airplanes, and satellites, allow scientists to track emerging greening patterns in satellite pixels that span the size of soccer fields,” said Isla Myers-Smith, a geoscientist at the University of Edinburgh, in a release message ,

Myers-Smith was one of 40 scientists from 36 institutes who looked at how studying arctic greening has become more complex in recent years.

The team shared its analysis of arctic greening research in a new article published this week in Nature Climate Change.

According to the authors of the paper, a new consensus has emerged.

“The underlying causes and the future dynamics of the so-called arctic greening and tanning trends are more complex, variable and inherently more scale-dependent than previously assumed,” wrote the researchers.

The consensus was made possible in part by new techniques that combined observations, images and aerial data captured by satellites and drones with data collected on the ground.

“In addition to capturing new images, advances in processing and analyzing this data – including decades-old images – are revolutionizing our understanding of the past, present, and future of the Arctic,” said Jeffrey Kerby, who worked as a research assistant at Dartmouth College during the course of the Research.

Because the arctic tundra contains so much bound carbon, the effects of climate change on the region could accelerate global warming. It is imperative that scientists unravel the link between climate change and greening the Arctic. The authors of the latest paper hope that their work can be used as a roadmap for this.

“We look forward to the impact of this work on our collective understanding of the Arctic for generations to come,” said Alex Moen, vice president of research programs at the National Geographic Society.