According to researchers, this is how coughs can spread coronavirus in grocery stores

A Finnish study attempts to show how fast and far a single cough can spread the type of aerosol particles that carry a new coronavirus to a typical grocery store. A digital model built using data collected at Aalto University in Finland and three other laboratories was released with a warning that “it is important to avoid busy public indoor spaces.”

Aalto University, the Finnish Meteorological Research Institute, the VTT Technical Research Center in Finland, and the University of Helsinki all independently performed the same digital modeling experiments and obtained almost the same preliminary data.

The data show that small airborne particles emitted by coughing, sneezing, or “talking” are spreading in invisible clouds that remain for a few minutes and quickly spread on store shelves.

3D model of a person coughing in an indoor environment – ​​how aerosol clouds travel through the air

“People infected with the coronavirus can cough and leave, but then leave very small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus. These particles can end up in the airways of others around them. There is a report on modeling.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth covers in public places, such as grocery stores, that are far away from society. This recommendation is intended to prevent those who may be unknowingly infected with COVID-19 from spreading it to others.

