According to Russia, 172 passengers were almost shot down by a passenger plane over Syria

An Airbus A320 jet with 172 passengers was almost shot down shortly after 2 a.m. on its approach to the Syrian capital Damascus after Syria fired anti-aircraft missiles in response to an attack, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia accused the Israeli Air Force of using the passenger plane as a shield against Syrian air defense. This reflected an incident in 2018 in which Syrian forces accidentally shot down a Russian reconnaissance plane and killed 15 Russian soldiers.

The Thursday incident highlighted the continuing danger that Israel’s regular air strikes in Syria targeting Iranian assets, as claimed by Israeli officials, could lead to a major international confrontation.

The aircraft was diverted to the nearby Russian Hmeimim Air Force Base and landed safely, said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

He didn’t name the airliner that flew from Tehran to Damascus, but information from Flight Tracker Flight Radar indicated that it was probably a Syrian Cham Wings aircraft.

According to the Syrian state media, Israeli fighter planes launched airstrikes on targets in southern Syria on Thursday. Konashenkov said the incident followed airstrikes by four Israeli F-16 fighters.

The incident occurred a month after Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet shortly after taking off from Tehran and killed all 176 passengers and crew.

The Ukrainian jet was hit by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defense battery in the tense hours after Iran retaliated against U.S. positions in Iraq after the U.S. killed a senior Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

According to Konashenkov, Israeli fighters launched eight missiles at targets near Damascus in early Thursday, and Syrian forces fired anti-aircraft systems.

“It was only thanks to the immediate measures taken by the air traffic controllers at Damascus Airport and the effective operation of the automated air traffic control system that the Airbus 320 passenger aircraft was immediately diverted from the area of ​​Syrian air defense and safely landed at the next reserve air base – the Russian air base Hmeimim,” said he.

Konashenkov said that using civil aircraft as a shield to keep Syrian forces from responding to attacks would become “a hallmark of the Israeli Air Force.” He added, “Unfortunately, such operations by Israeli strategists don’t care in the least for the lives of hundreds of absolutely innocent civilians.”

In September 2018, Russia blamed Israel when Syrian forces shot down a Russian military plane while responding to an Israeli strike. Israel said Syria was fully responsible for the incident.

The 2018 incident caused an increase in Russian-Israeli tensions over Syria and prompted Russia to deploy its own S-300 surface-to-air missiles in Syria to strengthen its defense.

However, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his grief over the incident, Putin described him as a “chain of tragic accident circumstances”.

Israel does not normally comment on its actions in Syria, but the Israeli defense forces have recently confirmed that they launched attacks in Syria to prevent Iran from settling there.

Konashenkov said that the passenger flight should have been clearly visible to the Israeli radar.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a UK-based surveillance group, said airstrikes hit the positions of Iranian-backed militias on Thursday, killing 23 people, including Syrian and Iranian fighters.

In recent weeks, Syrian forces backed by Russian airstrikes and Iranian-backed fighters have launched attacks in the northwest of the country to crush the opposition’s last stronghold against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.