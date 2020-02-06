According to Sarawak CM, every third federal legislator should come from Malaysia

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg told the election reform committee that Sarawak and Sabah should make up at least a third of Malaysia’s parliamentary seats. – Bernama picture

KUCHING, February 6 – Sarawak’s Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg stressed today that his state and Sabah should make up at least a third of Malaysia’s parliamentary seats.

He emphasized this to the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC).

“This is our position. In other words, two thirds of the total number of seats in parliament cannot be limited to the Malaysian peninsula, while Sarawak and Sabah get less than a third,” he told reporters after presiding over the Gabungan Supreme Council Parti Sarawak (GPS) here.

Abang Johari referred to the ERC interim report last month Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad had submitted.

According to ERC Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, the full report will be sent to Dr. August, two years after the ETC was founded in August 2018. Mahathir transmitted.

He said the ERC has organized 21 stakeholder engagement meetings since then and is pleased with the feedback from civil society, public and political parties involved.

Abang Johari said today that Sarawak wanted to be part of these reforms.

He said that any proposal to reform the country’s electoral system should be discussed and approved by the Sarawak State Assembly, as this would affect both the state and the country’s constitutions.

“The federal government has its own proposal, while we also have our own, one of which concerns two-thirds of the question,” he said.

He said that when Singapore was part of Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak held more than a third of the parliament.

When Singapore was expelled from the Federation in 1965, however, its seat share went entirely to the peninsula, while the two Borneo states did not receive one, he said.

This effectively reduced Sarawak and Sabah’s representation in parliament to just 23 percent.

Abang Johari said he discussed the matter with his Sabah counterpart Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and said they agreed.

“He talked about the same thing as we did,” he added.

CM Sarawak expressed concern that unequal representation in lawmakers would prevent Sarawak and Sabah from opposing the constitutional changes requested by the federal government, even if they were not in their best interests.

Constitutional changes require a parliamentary majority.

“So if you want to change the federal constitution, it means that you can change it without our support, which is democratically wrong,” he said.