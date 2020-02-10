According to Scottish salmon producers, Brexit will cost $ 11 million

Scottish salmon is pictured in the fish pavilion of the Rungis international food wholesale market as shoppers prepare for the Christmas holiday in Rungis, south of Paris, France, on November 30, 2017. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Scottish salmon producers have warned the UK government today that Brexit could charge up to £ 8.7m ($ 11.3m) if it were forced to issue export certificates for farmed fish sold in the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government does not want to adapt to European Union regulations. After the Brexit transition period expires at the end of 2020, Scottish farmed salmon will need export health certificates from 2021, the producers said.

“Adding an export health certificate for every order of salmon to the EU would put a huge financial and bureaucratic burden on our sector,” said Julie Hesketh-Laird, head of the Scottish Salmon Producers Organization.

Fish is one of the most difficult problems that the EU and the UK will have to solve this year if they strive for a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period.

“During the transition period, companies can act on the same terms as before until the end of 2020,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

“We will inform industry later this year about the measures they must take to continue trading after the transition period.”

Scottish salmon producers send over 190 million pounds of salmon to France – a third of total exports – and producers are concerned about possible delays in the ports. They said they sent around 300 loads of salmon to the EU every day.

“We are dealing with a perishable product, so it is vital for the thousands of loyal customers in the EU that we get our fresh fish to the major markets as quickly and smoothly as possible,” said Hesketh-Laird. – Reuters