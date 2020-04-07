According to sources, production at SAIL decreased by 50% between the 50% virus lock

India’s state-owned limited liability company SAIL and private player Tata Steel both account for about 20 percent of India’s total steel production.

PTI

latest update: April 7, 2020, 2:50 PM IST

New Delhi: According to sources, steelmakers SAIL and Tata Steel have reduced production by about 50 percent by reducing demand due to locks in the country.

India’s state-owned limited liability company SAIL and private player Tata Steel both account for about 20 percent of India’s total steel production.

According to industry sources, SAIL and Tata Steel have reduced production by about 50 percent.

The sources said the companies made the decision because of declining market demand after the lock, which affected logistics, and sources said buyers were reluctant to place orders.

Most company employees work from home, and only important sites such as blast furnaces and coke batteries, etc., are operating in factories that cannot be closed.

Earlier, Tata Steel said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected its business and activities. That operation in downstream facilities. Suspended and in maintenance mode.

However, the company has not provided any figures for the decline in production.

While a SAIL official confirmed the production cut by about 50 percent over the phone, an inquiry from an e-mail sent to Tata Steel went unanswered.

SAIL has five integrated steel plants in Adisheh, Jarkand and Chathisarg. Tata Steel has two factories in Adisha and Jarkhand.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus