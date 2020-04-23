According to sources, two SpiceJet teachers are in talks to recruit aircraft for lost payments.

A leasing company pulled out several planes earlier this year after SpiceJet failed to pay for maintenance costs due to late last year and rental leases from last month, but earlier this year He took off the plane.

According to two direct sources in the discussion, the two landlords are negotiating with the Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd to terminate the contracts and change the aircraft through mutually agreed transactions with the airline for lost payments.

According to the second source, the second lease has started a debate, which is underway, just last month just as the pandemic of the virus began to paralyze the aviation industry.

According to sources, a total of about 10 aircraft have been shut down in total using air contracts or can be reused, which has not been announced due to the sensitivity of the issue.

A SpiceJet spokesman described the lease talk as “speculative, misleading and baseless”.

“We have excellent relations with all partners and leases, and our agreements with them are confidential,” he added.

“The structure and fleet of our fleet are planned to meet the needs of demand,” he said.

The telecommunications company did not comment on specific questions about the tax on the landlord’s debt or delays in payment.

SpiceJet has not only been able to wrestle under the influence of the coronavirus crisis, it has caused airlines around the world to seek delays in renting and delivering or government assistance. IATA, the World Trade Organization, said last week that global aviation casualties had reached $ 314 billion as a result of the Cronavirus epidemic.

Avolon, a world-renowned tenant, said it had received more than 80% of its customers’ requests for release this month.

Rapid expansion

The two sources said that the lease negotiations were provoked by the tenants, but that early termination deals would be agreed with SpiceJet.

The second source said that the second leasing company is negotiating with the transportation company to regain a small number of Boeing 737 aircraft and also to delay the payment.

SpiceJet had a fleet of 119 troops in late 2019. The company’s twelve rents include Carlyle Aviation Partners, Aircastle and Avolon.

Carlyle and Avolon declined to comment, although there was no response from Aircastle.

SpiceJet’s challenges in the epidemic crisis came early last year, when it took over about 30 jet-airwright leased aircraft and became India’s second-largest airline by market share.

India’s fastest-growing airline market is also one of the most competitive. Poor economic growth over the past year, even before the outbreak of the virus, has led to a ban on commercial passenger flights until May 3.

Airlines, including rival SpiceJet IndiGo and state-owned Air-State, have shut down more than 650 aircraft. India is working on an air transport rescue package for all airlines that could be worth $ 1.6 billion.