According to South Korea, a Chinese tour guide arriving from Japan is infected with the corona virus

SEOUL – The South Korean Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said on Saturday that a Chinese tour guide who has entered the country from Japan has tested positive for a new corona virus that is raging through China.

During his stay in Japan, the guide was in contact with a person who was found to be infected with the virus, and he did a test in South Korea after the infected person in Japan recommended the Ministry.

After a working stay in Japan, the guide entered Gimpo International Airport in a suburb from Seoul to South Korea on January 19.

The mayor of Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, where the male guide is based, said on Facebook that the man was believed to have contracted the virus in Japan when he was with a tourist bus driver and guide who was already infected with the virus ,

The tour guide is the 12th case of the new corona virus confirmed in South Korea.

On Saturday morning, a second group of South Koreans returned to South Korea on a government-chartered plane from China.

Including approximately 370 South Koreans who returned home the day before on the first chartered plane, according to local media, around 700 South Koreans were evacuated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan – in the center of the outbreak – and the surrounding area.

,