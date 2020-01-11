According to Spurs legend Clive Allen, Tottenham should re-sign Gareth Bale AND sign Edinson Cavani to replace the injured Harry Kane

Loading...

Tottenham legend Clive Allen has asked the club to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this month, claiming Edinson Cavani is a better option than Krzysztof Piatek to replace Harry Kane.

Spurs have been linked to a variety of strikers after Vice Captain Kane was ruled out for a FOUR MONTH because of a thigh injury.

Before the round of 16 of the Champions League and the struggle for the top 4 position in the Premier League, the hopes of the club from North London are unclear for the rest of the season.

Harry Kane limped in the 0-1 loss in Southampton and was now ruled out until April

And with 17-year-old Troy Parrott, the only striker available to Jose Mourinho, former Spurs killer Allen insists that his former club have to inject the money into the January window.

The club has been associated with a number of transfer destinations. They have reportedly signed a contract to sign Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek while Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is also on the plan.

But top scorer Allen insists that Spurs hire more than one attacker to fill the void Kane has left. First, he should bring Bale home from Spain.

“This is a test for Tottenham,” he told talkSPORT 2. “You can’t take Harry’s goals out of the team without suffering.

“I think that signatures will definitely be made. We have to buy someone – one, maybe two – and I think the club will work tirelessly on it. I cannot believe that Jose Mourinho entered the football club without asking this question [via signatures].

“I would bring Gareth back. Whatever happened at Real Madrid still doesn’t seem to have changed.

“Spurs knows Gareth, Gareth knows Spurs, Jose even knows Gareth, and I think it would be a great fit.

Bale only played 14 games for Real Madrid this season with two goals and two assists. However, his agent claimed that an exit was “unlikely” even in summer

“In this phase of his career with what happened to him, he was so successful at Real Madrid that he returned to London and Tottenham and not just a new Tottenham, but a Tottenham that developed over the years of his absence I think it’s just fantastic, I really do.

“And I think he still has so much to offer that he can keep up in the Premier League.” Let’s just keep our fingers crossed. “

Allen also warned the club against playing a “massive game of chance” with a relatively unproven striker in Piatek.

The Pole, who appears to have agreed to move £ 28m to North London, scored 30 goals for Genoa and Milan last season after switching clubs last January, but has only scored four goals this season.

Spurs has already signed many strikers for a lot of money, which then flopped. Roberto Soldado [£ 27m] and Vincent Janssen [£ 20m] only scored 22 goals in their unfortunate Tottenham magic games.

And everyone insists that the “productive” Cavani, who doesn’t work at PSG in the summer, is a much better option.

Cavani battled injuries himself this season, scoring five goals for PSG in 13 games, but has been a highly successful scorer throughout his career

“With everything they have, I feel like Spurs can attract marquee players,” added the former striker. “You have used this large tent signature for a while and Cavani fits.

“Yes, he is 32, but he was productive. He stepped in to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shoes at PSG, he had to produce and he did. He is an excellent striker, a proven goal scorer and he would enjoy the chance with Tottenham in to play the Premier League.

“I think he would go well with Tottenham right now.

“Piatek is 24 years old but not necessarily successful, so it’s a huge gamble to get him to influence the team and score consistently.”

“There is no financial return on Cavani, you pay him to come and produce, while Piatek could be an investment.

“But from a football perspective, Cavani is a better option.”

