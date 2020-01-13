According to Steve Mnuchin, Boeing problems could cost half a point in US GDP

Loading...

WASHINGTON / NEW YORK – Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co.’s problems could decrease about half a point against US GDP in 2020, but economic growth is still expected to be around 2.5 percent, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin discussed growth prospects, planned the signing of the first phase of a US-China trade agreement, and new sanctions against Iran for Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“The president’s economic program is really coming together,” said Mnuchin.

His assessment was more optimistic than that of many economists who expect slower growth. They say the economy has seen an upswing from Republican tax cuts in 2017 and increased government spending, but this incentive is gradually waning.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News forecast growth of 1.8 percent this month after an estimated 2.3 percent in 2019. They estimate the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months at 30 percent.

Boeing’s 737 Max Jetliner is still subject to a worldwide flight ban after fatal accidents at the end of 2018 and 2019. The consequences have reduced the aircraft manufacturer’s market value by more than $ 50 billion, and it is unclear when the aircraft on the ground will be operational again.

The US and China will sign a “phase 1” trade this week, which includes China’s commitment to respect US intellectual property, not to manipulate its currency, and to anticipate a $ 200 billion buying frenzy for US admit American agricultural products and other goods.

In return, the US is suspending its plans to tariff around $ 160 billion in Chinese products and cut others.

Mnuchin said an English-language version of the detailed agreement will be released this week and a proposal that some previously agreed points have been watered down in the past few weeks.

President Donald Trump told reporters on January 9 that he wanted to begin negotiations on the second phase “immediately,” but that it might not end until the US presidential election in November.

These negotiations would deal with longstanding US complaints not included in the original 86-page agreement, including government subsidies to their companies.

The finance department is advising the Trump administration to resume biennial talks with China to discuss economic relations between countries, the people familiar with the matter said.

Such discussions, which would be separate from the second phase negotiations, would go back to the strategic economic dialogue that began in 2006 as President of George W. Bush, and which Chinese critics ridiculed as mere round tables.