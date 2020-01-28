According to Tennis Australia, Navratilova and McEnroe protested the protocol in protest

According to Tennis Australia, John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova violated the protocol by protesting Margaret Court.

The couple entered the field, which was named after the Australian tennis player who held a banner reading “Evonne Goolagong Arena” and initiated an investigation by the official body.

“We welcome diversity, inclusion and the right of people to have an opinion, as well as their right to express that opinion,” said Tennis Australia in a statement tonight.

“However, the Australian Open has regulations and protocols that determine how each fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.”

“Two high profile guests have violated these protocols and we are working on them.”

It is unclear what punishment the two legends of the sport face.

The protest was in response to the honor Court had received last night at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of their 1970s Grand Slam. Rod Laver presented him with a special trophy.

Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slams before retiring in 2006, passionately advocated that Margaret Court Arena be renamed in honor of local star Goolagong after criticizing Court for her homophobia.

In a letter on Tennis.com, she beat up the Australian and claimed that the nation could not honor her as a sports hero if the homophobic views of tennis professionals were so "hurtful" for the LGBTIQ community.

“Yes, we have freedom of speech in a democracy, but that doesn’t mean that freedom of speech has no consequences,” she wrote.

“When Margaret tries to pick out a group of people and tell them that they don’t deserve the same rights, that they’re less than good parents, that they’re not divine, it’s not just freedom of speech.

“It is a hateful and hurtful speech that harms countless vulnerable people.”

Navratilova argued that buildings, stadiums, airports and streets that recognized public figures should be named after “extraordinary people” and “heroes”.

Martina Navratilova requests the renaming of the Margaret Court Arena.

“No one disputes their performance on the tennis court, and their place in the history of sports remains as outstanding as it can be,” she said.

“Nobody wants to take anything from their career or reduce it.

“But Margaret Court doesn’t belong in this company or category.”

Navratilova claimed that Goolagong, the former number 1 in the world, was a “worthy replacement” for the Melbourne Arena name.

“My vote goes to Evonne Goolagong,” said Navratilova.

“Evonne is the embodiment of what a role model or hero really is.

“Her legacy, her success against adversity, her career in the Hall of Fame and her exemplary life outside of court, in which she has worked so hard for many purposes, are all qualities that we can celebrate with all our hearts.”