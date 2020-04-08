According to the APC, the CDC is considering loose return to work guidelines for those who are self-isolating

WASHINGTON—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering changing self-isolation guidelines to make it easier for people infected with the new coronavirus to return to work when asymptomatic.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Coronavirus Headquarters of the White House, that the Public Health Service is considering an announcement Wednesday.

Under the proposed guidance, individuals exposed to the infection should be tested for body temperature twice daily if asymptomatic and allowed to return to work if a face mask is worn. The person familiar with the proposal inside said. Since the draft has not been finalized, he explained the proposal on the condition of anonymity.

The new policy is specifically for workers who work on important jobs. However, he noted what the Trump administration has called “stabilization” of infection rates, rolled back some of the guidelines for restricted social distance, and turned to resuming the country’s stagnant economy. So it’s coming too.

The proposed guidance is in line with the CDC’s recommendations to mitigate the requirements for self-isolation of frontline health care workers exposed to the virus. According to CDC guidance, healthcare workers exposed to the virus without protective equipment but without symptoms can return to work after 14 days using a mask and temperature check.

Pence on Tuesday said the White House is focusing on “the gist” of the current situation, but is taking a different path to consider future recommendations to the public.

“Some of the White House’s best minds are starting to think about what the recommendations we give to businesses look like and what we give to the state, but that’s all, You will be notified about health and wellness-Being American first. “

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that resolve in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health problems, they can cause more serious illness or death, such as pneumonia.

In making the recommendation, the government appears to be trying to balance political concerns over maintaining normality as much as possible with public health concerns that the infection is spreading from people who appear healthy. Was.

