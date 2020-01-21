According to the Bucks County DA office, Adam Brundage’s death was charged in October 2004

BUCKS COUNTY, PA. – An almost 16-year cold case has been resolved in Bucks County.

The district attorney’s office announced Tuesday that 36-year-old Daman Smoot had admitted earlier this month to Adam Brundage, his 26-year-old roommate, and killed in October 2004 at Smoot’s Haines and Kibblehouse Quarry location in Hilltown, Bucks County then he buried his body on the property.

Smoot’s admission follows an agreement between him, his lawyer, and the DA office in which Smoot would plead guilty to a third-degree murder if he confessed to the murder. This was based on evidence against Smoot that he and his lawyer presented on January 9, 2020, about nine months after the case reopened after Brundage disappeared.

Smoot informed the authorities that he and Brundage met at the quarry on October 4, 2004 to fetch sand to address a problem with Brundage’s Quakertown residency. A clash between the two resulted in Smoot Brundage hitting his head with a baseball bat and then covering the victim’s mouth and nose with his hand until he died. Smoot then buried the victim’s body.

After Smoot’s admission, he was taken to the quarry and pointed to the place where he had buried Brundage, the remains of which were recovered on January 16.

Contradicting statements about the disappearance of brundage

The police were called to Brundage’s apartment on Glen Meadow Court in Quakertown on October 13, 2004 to be examined by his ex-girlfriend and mother of two children, Brandy Scott. The police knocked on the door and spoke to Smoot, who said his roommate was currently out of the country.

An investigation into the whereabouts of Brundage continued until November. The police interviewed people close to Brundage and neighbors who told Smoot to live in the residence and drive the victim’s vehicle, a maroon 1997 Mercury Cougar.

As a result of these interviews, the police found that Smoot had conflicting explanations for the absence of Brundage. These are as follows: