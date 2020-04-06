According to the CDC, Coronavirus: American children have milder symptoms than adults

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released the first national data on coronary heart disease in American children, showing that while the disease is more severe for them, some still need to be hospitalized.

In a report released on Monday, the CDC said fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in children, but the disease was less common than in adults.

The findings often report from China on how Covid-19 affects children.

“These data confirm previous findings that children with Covid-19 may not report fever or cough as much as most adults,” the report said. “While most cases of Covid-19 are not severe in children, the serious Covid-19 disease that leads to hospitalization still occurs in this age group.”

The report looked at data from approximately 150,000 people tested in the United States on adults and children in 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories, between February 12 and April 2. Of these, 2,572 (1.7%) were children. While most of them did not become seriously ill, three children died.

About one in five infected children was hospitalized in front of a third of adults. Cases were more common in older children and adolescents, but serious illness appears to be more common in infants. They were a little more infected than boys than girls.

The report’s authors warn that many details about children’s cases are missing, so the findings must be considered preliminary.

They also emphasize the importance of social distance, given that asymptomatic people, including children, can be infected with the virus. In fact, people with no or milder symptoms are less likely to quarantine themselves or realize the importance of doing so.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeded 350,000, with more than 10,300 killed.