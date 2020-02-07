According to the CEO, Fiat Chrysler could stop the European plant due to virus delivery bottlenecks

MILAN, ITALY / STOCKHOLM – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV could shut down production at one of its factories in Europe due to supply chain difficulties due to the new outbreak of corona viruses in China, said the company’s CEO.

The expected closure would be the first for a European automobile manufacturer.

According to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday, CEO Mike Manley said four Chinese suppliers were affected by the corona virus outbreak, including one that was “critical”. The Italian-USA. The company would know within two to four weeks “whether delivery of one of our European plants would be discontinued,” said Manley.

Richard Palmer, CFO of Fiat Chrysler, said on Thursday that the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the company “cannot yet be calculated”.

On Thursday, the company announced that its net profit fell nearly a fifth last year as sales slowed, although both rose in the last quarter. Fiat Chrysler, which will merge with the French Peugeot-Citroen to create the world’s third largest automobile manufacturer, saw a 19 percent drop in sales in 2019 to EUR 2.7 billion.

The German Volkswagen has already ceased production in China due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

Chinese-owned Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp. announced that it sold a record number of cars in 2019 and, despite concerns about the new corona virus, is expecting continued growth in 2020. The company broke its sales record for the sixth time in a row.

“I am very pleased that we have sold more than 700,000 cars for the first time in our history,” said CEO Hakan Samuelsson on Thursday in Stockholm.

Sales increased in all three main markets by 7.0 percent in Europe, 10.1 percent in the United States and 18.7 percent in China. The annual turnover rose by 8.5 percent to 274 billion Swedish kronor.

The automaker, which is owned by the Chinese Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., had a net profit of 7.1 billion crowns ($ 740 million, $ 673 million) after 6.8 billion crowns last year. Volvo Cars did not report expected sales for 2020 and only said that it expects “continued growth in sales and earnings”.

The company sells more cars in China than any other country, saying the new corona virus “will affect first quarter results at this stage.”

It will endeavor to offset the effects later in the year, he added.

After Volvo Cars bought Geely from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, the well-known Swedish safety brand has improved its image and customers. The company has already made progress in the field of autonomous vehicles and now wants to concentrate on the electrification of its vehicles.

Volvo Cars announced in 2017 that it would only be launching new electric or hybrid models on the market from 2019 in order to prepare “an era beyond the combustion engine”.