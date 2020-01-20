According to the Chambersburg Police, 86 counterfeiting charges are at risk

CHAMBERSBURG – Chambersburg police have charged a man with 86 suspected counterfeiting crimes after an investigation has revealed that he has allegedly asked at least nine people to cash counterfeit checks.

32-year-old Devon Jon Legrand is charged with 72 conspiracies for counterfeiting, 13 for criminal charges for counterfeiting and one for theft due to deception, the police said.

According to the police, nine other co-conspirators were charged.

According to the police, a company in the district has lost more than $ 10,000 due to false checks being cashed.

According to police, an investigation found that the fake checks had several similarities and found that it was Legrand who produced them. He would then ask his co-conspirators to cash the checks, the police said.

Police said Legrand was in possession of check material when he was arrested in another incident.

