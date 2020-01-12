According to the council report, Glastonbury has to lower the noise level for 2020

Loading...

A report from the local council identified nine ways the Glastonbury Festival 2020 must improve events in recent years, including night noise levels and public health and safety.

The Mendip District Council, which is responsible for licensing the festival to ensure the health and safety of attendees, has published a “Brief Report” detailing how successful the event was in 2019 and discussing possible improvements reports SomersetLive.

Claire Malcolmson, group leader of the community health office, said it was important to ensure that the event worked for the benefit of local people and festival goers. “The Glastonbury Festival has a worldwide reputation – and as such, we have a great responsibility to ensure that it fulfills its legal obligations.

“The purpose of the license, license objectives, and other laws is to ensure that organizers offer a safe event while minimizing disruption and nuisance to the local community.”

Glastonbury (Image Credit: Getty)

Although the City Council said that the 2019 festival was generally “well planned and managed” and that most of the changes proposed in 2017 were successfully implemented, there was still room for improvement: alcohol, bars and taxi provision; Camping capacity; Mass safety; Food safety and hygiene; general health and safety; Noise and nuisance; Toilets and sanitary facilities; Security controls; and water supply.

One of the most detailed focal points was the topic of noise pollution, especially since a total of 37 noise complaints were submitted in 2019 – more than at both previous festivals. The Council said that more needs to be done to prevent “low frequency noise propagation” (i.e. bass) from becoming a problem, especially after curfew.

It was reported last week (January 5) that Glastonbury 2020 could get even bigger, and it is planned to increase the festival’s capacity in June.

While 203,000 visitors attended the legendary event at Worthy Farm in Pilton in 2019, SomersetLive claims to confirm that plans are being made to allow thousands more this summer to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary – currently with additional camping arrangements under discussion ,

The campsite would be both on site and outside, with a public consultation to begin in the coming months. This happened after the Mendip Glastonbury City Council had already given permission to admit 210,000 punters in 2020.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24th to 28th, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners and Diana Ross has already confirmed that they will occupy the Sunday Legends slot.