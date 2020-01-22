According to the DA office, the fraud on the jury is directed against residents in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – According to the district attorney, a hoax is targeting residents in the Dauphin district.

The DA office states that there are variations on this scam since they have been repeated in the past. Recently, however, a caller has claimed that the resident will be fined if he does not appear to be a jury.

The caller advises that a warrant will be issued if the person does not follow the instructions to pay the fine. This includes visiting a pharmacy, buying a MoneyPak card and sending the card number to the caller.

The DA office notes that authentic notifications from the jury, including non-appearing notifications, are almost exclusively sent by post. Potential jurors may receive a phone call from Dauphin District Court Administration or the Jury Manager’s Office to reschedule an appointment. However, potential jurors will never be asked to pay in any form over the phone.

In addition, the DA office states that court employees would never ask for a potential juror’s social security number.

Anyone with information about these scams should contact Det. Roxanne Snider of the DA’s criminal police under number 717-780-6216.

