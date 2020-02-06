According to the FAA’s Dickson, regulators seem to be on 737 MAX Design Fix | for some money

Aerial views of Boeing 737 Max aircraft parked in Seattle, Washington on October 20, 2019. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Steve Dickson, the U.S. Aviation Administrator, said international aviation authorities are likely to agree today on the design corrections required to re-launch the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

“From everything I’ve seen, I think we will have a very solid focus on the design approval,” he said at an aeronautical event in London.

The 737 MAX was discontinued in March 2019 after two fatal accidents that killed 346 people.

Boeing estimates that the aircraft will not be ungrounded until mid-2020 after pilot simulator training has been approved before flight operations resume, and regulators will determine the timing.

Last month, Dickson told senior US carriers that the FAA could approve the return of the aircraft before mid-year, earlier than the aircraft manufacturer suggested, the people named in the call.

Dickson said Thursday that some regulators want “more than just” on the operational side of bringing the plane back to heaven.

But he said aviation security agencies worldwide agreed far more than they disagreed in the process.

“There was speculation in the press about our relationships with international regulators, particularly EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) after the MAX crashes,” he added.

“Let me just say that our working relationship continues to be strong. In fact, I think many regulators around the world at all levels are likely to be stronger than ever, and we agree far more than we disagree when we work together to get the plane back in service. “- Reuters