According to the family, the man was banned from testing for coronavirus in three emergency rooms due to racism, according to the family.

The man who died in Michigan was denied a coronavirus test in three different emergency rooms because he was black, his family claimed, as state officials said there might be a “medical test” on the Covid-19 test.

Gary Fowler, 56, was not tested for the virus in three emergency rooms in the Detroit area, according to Gate Fowler, who said he was pregnant.

“He was begging for his life, but no one was helping him,” Mr Gamberl told CBS This Morning. They just kept him away. “

“I honestly believe the reason was that my father was black. They honestly didn’t take his symptoms seriously enough to test him,” he added.

Mr Fowler later died at home. Before his death, he reportedly wrote the words “irregular heartbeat … reduced oxygen levels.”

The family has been hit by several severe cases of the virus, including the father of Mr. Fowler, who died a day before his death from Quaid 19.

Mr. Fowler’s wife, Cheryl, was also sent to the hospital after the symptoms, and she was put on a respirator to help with her breathing.

Concerned about his family’s grief over the outbreak, Mr. Ghambul called his cousin Karen Whitest, a state representative who had recently visited the White House, to discuss the survival of the novel virus itself.

Ms. Whitest was then able to test the whole family, and told the CBC that she was “sick” that she should use her title as a state legislature “to test my family.”

The state has set up a working group to investigate racial inequalities surrounding the cora virus.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, head of the state working group, told the network that his group was “paying attention to the fact that there may be a medical bias test during the test.”

The governor’s lieutenant also said that such prejudice may exist in terms of “who is doing even one test, as well as how to perform the treatment.”

The governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, said in a statement that the spread of the virus was “disproportionately detrimental to the colorful communities of Michigan.”

“I am confident that this working group will help us identify the factors influencing this inequality and identify the steps that can be taken to create a fairer Michigan for all,” the governor said. “Each member of the group has a unique vision and role to play in identifying these barriers and ensuring that all Michigan residents have access to critical resources when needed.”

