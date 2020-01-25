According to the Interior Minister, the earthquake in Turkey kills 22 people

January 25 (UPI) – Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that the death toll from an earthquake in the east of the country has increased to 22.

The 6.7 magnitude quake hit the town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig on Friday evening and knocked down at least 10 buildings, Soylu said.

“Four people died in Malatyas Doganyol (city) and 18 others in Elazig,” he said at a press conference on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the number has risen to around 14 deaths.

According to Murat Kurum, Minister of the Environment and Urbanization, five buildings collapsed in Elazig and a number of buildings in the area were badly damaged.

Rescue workers pulled at least 42 from the damaged and collapsed buildings, the Turkish disaster and emergency agency said.

The earthquake was followed by 401 aftershocks, 14 of which were more than four, the emergency department said.

The disaster and emergency agency said 1,243 people were injured and in hospitals, mainly in Elazig and Malatya. In the city of Elazig, search and rescue operations were carried out in the rubble of three buildings. Elazig Airport is in operation.

The agency sent thousands of tents, beds and blankets to the region. The Turkish Red Crescent sent additional supplies, including mobile kitchens for up to 5,000 people and heaters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that all relevant departments are taking measures to ensure the security of citizens.

The US Geological Survey reported that around 500,000 people felt tremendous to tremendous.

The earthquake was also felt in other countries such as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.