A lawyer for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon in anticipation of a trial in Japan in late December, said his client was interviewed on average seven hours a day without a lawyer present.

Takashi Takano said in his blog post on Saturday that the poll will continue on weekends, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Takano said he told Ghosn he couldn’t expect a fair trial in Japan, but his chances of winning were good because the evidence against him was so weak.

Japan’s justice system has come under fire in Ghosn’s case. Critics have said for years that prolonged detentions tend to force false confessions. Suspects can be arrested without charge.

Prosecutors and Justice Minister Masako Mori have repeatedly defended the nation’s human rights system, noting that Japan has a low crime rate. Mori said the system followed appropriate procedures under Japanese law and emphasized that each culture was different.

Takano said he recently looked at the prosecutor’s data and Ghosn’s notes to count the hours of the interview for 70 of the days Ghosn was detained. According to Takano’s survey, Ghosn was interviewed for eleven hours over three days.

Ghosn was held under two separate arrests for 130 days. He was accused of underestimating his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan Motor Co. funds for alleged personal gain.

At a press conference in Beirut last week that lasted more than two hours, Ghosn reiterated his innocence and accused Nissan and Japanese government officials of planning to deport him.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, said the compensation had never been decided and the payments were for legitimate business.

Much of his press conference focused on criticizing the Japanese judiciary as manipulated and harsh. He said he was grilled in solitary confinement without a lawyer.

He advised all foreigners to go.