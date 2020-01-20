According to the lawyers of Najib, the prosecutors have to prove the authenticity of the court documents Malaysia

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Supreme Court on January 20, 2020. – Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, January 20 – Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyers today accused prosecutors of SRC International Sdn Bhd of RM 42 million in corruption proceedings for failing to prove the authenticity of the evidence submitted to the court as evidence.

Najib’s lawyer, Harvinderjit Singh, told the Supreme Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that some of the evidence submitted was photocopies without the actual copies, and that the authors had asked to witness the production.

Harvinderjit mentioned this when he submitted Najib’s request, which the court requested to allow him to appoint and hire an external document reviewer to review several controversial documents.

The application asks the external auditor to make a statement as to the authenticity of the contested documents and to determine whether several of the signatures found on these documents were forged by Najib.

“These are documents submitted by witnesses who have seen the documents and the charges. Your case was based on these documents.

“So the burden of proof definitely lies with the person who submitted these documents. It was her job to prove the authenticity of these documents.

“The burden of proof remains on the public prosecutor,” said Harvinderjit.

The lawyer also pointed out that the process did not provide any concrete evidence that the disputed signatures in these documents were actually written by Najib himself or that they were forgeries.

Harvinderjit also pointed out that officials from the Department of the Department of Finance’s (Incorporated) department should be summoned to court to prove the authenticity of the contested documents.

He also pointed out that only halfway through the process, the defense found out the lack of multiple original copies of the submitted documents and the possibility of allegedly falsifying Najib’s signatures.

“It has been their (law enforcement) concern from day one that these documents are authentic and signed by the accused, but there is no evidence of authenticity.

“At the end of the case, does your lordship have to ask whether your lordship is really convinced of its authenticity?

“All the applicant requests is a way to prove your lordship, to provide some evidence to assist your lordship,” said Harvinderjit.

Meanwhile, ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram called for trying to get the opinion of an outside expert as a tactical maneuver that only served to discriminate against the prosecutor.

“The application for an external expert is subsequently unpredictable for unfounded reasons.

“The defense did not contest the seven exhibits when they were advertised and delivered,” he replied.

Sithambaram also included that, despite the opportunity, the defense had not raised the question of authenticity, nor mentioned a possible forgery during law enforcement.

“The documents were delivered before the process started. Why are you now denying the signatures after they have been delivered, checked and written out?

“Suddenly there were doubts about the authenticity of the signature due to a matter that they discovered during the process. They are trying to cloud the problem and we shouldn’t be clouded, ”he submitted.

Najib is the first defense witness in the process after the former prime minister was asked to defend himself to respond to seven charges brought by Judge Mohd Nazlan against SRC International.

Three are sentenced to a total of RMC 42 million in SRC International funds for breach of trust, while being controlled as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Three more are used to wash the 42 million RMC and the last one to abuse the same positions for themselves – congratulations of the same amount.