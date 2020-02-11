According to the Minister of Health, the rate of coronavirus recovery is high in Malaysia

Health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the recovery rate for patients infected with the novel 2029 coronavirus is high. – Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

He said the Malaysian Department of Health’s geographic information system found that 3,496 out of 40,555, or 8.6 percent, of cases in which the virus was rated positive had been recovered, compared with only 910 deaths yesterday (February 10).

With a mortality rate of 2.2 percent, the recovery rate is four times higher.

For comparison, the mortality rate during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003 was 9.6 percent. The SARS epidemic, which, like the novel corona virus, also originated in China, caused 8,098 diseases and claimed 774 lives worldwide.

The majority of the total number of recovered coronavirus patients was in China (3,468 cases, 10 in Thailand, two in Singapore, three in Malaysia and the rest in other countries).

“This should not only be seen as a positive development for Malaysia, but for the whole world.

“It is good news that the corona virus is not a death sentence virus,” the minister said yesterday in an exclusive interview with Bernama in his office here.

The three coronavirus patients who recovered in Malaysia yesterday are Chinese nationals, two men aged 63 and 40, and a four-year-old girl.

When asked if the country’s hot weather could increase the spread of the infection, Dzulkefly said it was unlikely to have any effects.

Instead, he expected the infection rate to slow because the virus was more active in cold weather.

“Like in China, the virus spreads in winter and most pneumonia viruses are more active in winter.

“We don’t expect a big impact in hot weather because the virus is killed at high temperatures (when the virus is outside the body or on the surface of an object),” he said. – Bernama