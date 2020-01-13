Loading...

KABUL – Two US soldiers were killed and two others injured on Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Military officials identified the two soldiers killed as 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News, Virginia; and 21 year old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. Both soldiers were assigned to the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The Taliban assumed responsibility for the attack on Saturday. A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, said it occurred in the southern Kandahar province.

More than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan. The past year has been the deadliest year for U.S. soldiers since 2014. 23 American troops have been killed despite Washington conducting peace talks with the Taliban.

The recent attack appeared to be stopping new efforts to restart peace talks between the Taliban and Washington.

US peace ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has put pressure on the insurgents to declare an armistice or at least to reduce violent attacks. This would give a window in which the United States and the Taliban could conclude an agreement to withdraw all American troops. This agreement would also include a road map for direct Afghan-Afghan talks, which will outline the country’s future after the war.

The Taliban leadership decided in late December to support a temporary ceasefire to enable a peace agreement to be signed, but never said when it would enter into force. The final approval of their leader, Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, was never released.

The previous Saturday, both NATO and Afghan officials confirmed that a roadside bomb hit a US Army vehicle without mentioning the victims. In a short statement, a NATO spokesman said officials “are still assessing the situation and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

An Afghan official said the attack occurred in the Dand district of Kandahar province. The officer was not authorized to speak to the media and asked for anonymity.

The Taliban now control or control about half of Afghanistan. Militants continue to carry out daily attacks on Afghan and US forces, even if they are holding peace talks with the United States. Many Afghan civilians are killed in the crossfire or by street bombs planted by militants.

Two US soldiers were killed in November when their helicopter crashed in the eastern Logar province. The U.S. military said at the time that preliminary reports did not indicate that it was caused by hostile fire, despite the Taliban claiming to have shot down the helicopter – an allegation that the U.S. military dismissed as false.

The United States currently has approximately 13,000 soldiers in Afghanistan. Around 5,000 of them conduct counter-terrorism missions. The rest are part of a broader NATO mission to train, advise and support the Afghan security forces.

US Ambassador John Bass left Kabul last week and ended his two-year tenure as America’s best diplomat.

