According to the PM, the systems for childcare, health care and housing benefit need to be reformed

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has told MPs that he wants to delete the current childcare, housing and health care system and replace it with a simpler alternative.

In a debate over the childcare scandal, in which around 300 families were wrongly asked to pay thousands of euros back to the tax office, Rutte said the current system needed to be reformed.

“Of course, we don’t want so many people to rely on performance,” said Rutte during the debate. I think we have seven million people who use healthcare services. And that should be regulated through salaries and the tax system. “

Childcare, housing and health supplements are needs-based benefits and have been administered by the tax office since 2005. Applicants receive the money and their applications are reviewed retrospectively on the basis of their tax returns.

Each benefit has its own income limit. For example, couples who earned less than $ 37,885 last year are entitled to health benefits, but the income limit for housing was $ 30,825 – and only if you lived in a rent-controlled property.

The childcare allowance is based on a staggering that depends on the cost of childcare and the income of the family. Households with an annual income of EUR 200,000 are also entitled to financial support.

However, the complex rules mean that some people who have earned more than expected have to pay back thousands of euros.

Tax office

Last week, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced plans to split the tax office into three units – taxes, benefits, and customs – and to split responsibility between two junior ministers.

The reform of the benefit system will be an “enormous task”, said Rutte. Nothing will be taboo because otherwise the reform will not work, the Prime Minister said.

He hopes the new plans will be ready in time for the next government. The next parliamentary elections will take place in March 2021.

