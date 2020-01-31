According to the police, a man kidnaps a former girlfriend and tortures her for 5 hours

BATON ROUGE – The police arrested a man on Wednesday for kidnapping his girlfriend and torturing her again and again.

On the morning of January 11, 2019, 28-year-old Tevin Howard sent threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend via text and social media. She replied and told Howard that she didn’t want to see him and stop texting her.

Later in the day, around 11 p.m. The woman was smoking outside in the parking lot of her apartment complex when Howard showed up and forced her into his van.

Howard drove the victim to the opposite side of the apartment complex and parked. Howard was reportedly holding her where he strangled her and threatened to burn her face. Howard was held against her will for five hours and hit his ex-girlfriend several times and gave her a black eye.

When Howard released the victim, he threatened to kill her if she was unwilling to meet him again.

Tevin later texted the victim and apologized for having a black eye. In one of the messages, Howard accused the victim of “playing with his heart”.

The two have been in a relationship since 2014.

Howard was briefed at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree kidnapping, a partner’s battery, home invasion, simple battery, cyberstalking, and simple criminal damage.