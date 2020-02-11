According to the police, the father of Florida invented the story of the kidnapping of the 3-year-old

APOPKA, Florida (WFLA) – A father who said that his 3-year-old daughter had been kidnapped from outside his home in Apopka was absent from the authorities when he first reported the girl as missing.

The Florida Highway Patrol soldier recovered the 3-year-old girl on Monday in a vehicle that stopped on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee.

The police said the girl was taken without violence by her birth mother and her mother’s friend.

The mother, Tania Duarte, admitted to the police that she did not have the girl in custody.

Duarte and her boyfriend Kevin Smith Olmedo-Velis were arrested on arrest warrants issued by the Apopka Police Department for custody of children and sent to Leon County Prison.

The police said a story that Mejia told about his daughter’s kidnapping while he went inside to get his keys was a lie. Instead, the police said he was at work when Duarte came and took her daughter.

When the police interviewed Mejia for the second time, he told them that he had been contacted by a relative at work and that Duarte had taken the child with him.

Mejia said he called 911 on the way home from work, but a dispatcher told him that no crime had been committed.

Mejia had told the police on Monday morning that he had gone inside to get his keys. When he went outside again after a scream, he saw a man drive away with the girl. He told investigators that he had followed the car up to I-75 on the Florida Turnpike before losing track.

Mejia said he was afraid that he would not see his daughter again and made up the story of the kidnapping in hopes that it would help his daughter’s recovery, the police said.

The police said that although Mejia did not come with the information that investigators gave, he had legal custody of his daughter, and Duarte illegally took her.

The police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

