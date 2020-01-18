According to the South Korean news source, North Korea has changed its foreign minister

SEOUL – North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has been replaced, NK News from Seoul reported on Saturday.

Ri’s successor has not been identified, but Pyongyang is expected to reveal his successor’s name next week.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification, which is responsible for North Korea, has stated that any change in the status of Ri should be assessed with caution.

Ri was born in 1956 and is the son of Ri Myong Je, the former deputy director of the Department of Organization and Leadership, a shady body of the ruling Labor Party, which according to the Seoul Ministry oversees the filling of leadership positions within the state.

His father was also an editor at the Korean Central News Agency, the state media agency that publishes Pyongyang’s propaganda statements.

Ri is fluent in English and studied at the renowned Foreign Language University in Pyongyang.

From 2003 to 2007, he was North Korea’s ambassador to London and Vice Secretary of State. He represented North Korea in six-party talks on North Korea’s nuclear program.

Ri did not attend the United Nations’ annual meeting of heads of state and government in September. From 2016 to 2018, he had attended the high-level meeting in New York for three years.

