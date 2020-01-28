According to the study, a dose of “magic mushroom” reduces anxiety and depression in cancer patients

A single dose of psilocybin, a compound found in “magic mushrooms,” alleviates long-term anxiety and depression in cancer patients, according to a new study.

In fact, cancer patients given psilocybin reported a reduction in anxiety, depression, hopelessness, demoralization, and fear of death more than four years after receiving the dose in combination with psychotherapy.

“Our results suggest that psilocybin therapy is a promising means of improving the emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being of patients with life-threatening cancer,” said Dr. Stephen Ross, professor of psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry at New York University Langone Health.

The results are based on improvements that the team reported for the first time in 2016. 29 patients with cancer-related anxiety and depression received either a single dose of psilocybin or a vitamin placebo called niacin. They got the opposite seven weeks later. This was in combination with nine psychotherapy sessions.

After 6½ months after all patients had received psilocybin, about 60% to 80% showed a clinically significant reduction in depression, anxiety and existential stress, and an improvement in attitudes towards death.

Fifteen of the original participants were followed up 3.2 and 4.5 years later and showed sustained long-term improvements. More than 70% of them attributed “positive life changes” to the therapy experience and rated it as one of the most personally and spiritually significant experiences of their lives, “the study said on Tuesday in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.

“This approach has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in the psychological and existential care of cancer patients, particularly those with an incurable disease,” Ross said in a statement.

Ross believes that an alternative treatment for anxiety and depression in cancer patients is urgently needed, and explains that a third of people diagnosed with cancer will develop anxiety, depression, and other forms of suffering.

Although his team does not fully understand how psilocybin has such an effect on the mind, they previously suspected that this could be because our brain has some neuroplasticity – the ability to adapt to and change different experiences.

“These results may indicate how long the positive effects of a single dose of psilocybin last,” said Gabby Agin-Liebes, lead investigator and lead author of the long-term follow-up study and co-author of the 2016 parent study. “The drug appears to provide a deep, meaningful experience that stays with one person and can fundamentally change their attitude and attitude.”

The study has its limitations, such as the small number of patients monitored in the previous study and their overlap with the previous study.

“The conclusions that can be drawn are limited because the original study was a crossover design,” said James Rucker, head of the Psychedelic Trials Group at the Center for Affective Disorders at Kings College London in the UK. “This means that in the original study, every participant eventually received psilocybin. For this reason, there is no control group in this current study. This means that we do not know whether the participants could have improved in the long term regardless of the treatment. “

However, the results are based on growing evidence that supports psilocybin’s mental health benefits.

“This study provides useful confirmation for ongoing clinical trials, particularly for therapy-resistant depression,” added Rucker, who was not involved in the study.

So far, several studies have found benefits in using psilocybin to treat people with depression in combination with supportive therapy.

According to the World Health Organization, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases worldwide in 2018, and research has shown that depression is more common in cancer patients than in the general population.

“This could fundamentally change the psycho-oncological care of cancer patients and, especially in the hospice, could help terminally ill cancer patients to face death with an improved emotional and spiritual well-being,” said Ross.