According to the study, red and processed meat are not okay for health despite the contrary news

If in recent reports you have been prevented that red and processed meat is not harmful to health, put this bacon away – there is bad news.

A new analysis of long-term data on almost 30,000 people showed a low but significant risk of death, regardless of the cause Eat two servings of processed or unprocessed red meat per week.

Similar risks for cardiovascular disease have been identified for people who eat two servings of processed meat, unprocessed red meat, or poultry a week – although this latter category may be due to skin roasting or eating, the researchers said.

The study found that there was no association with fish consumption.

One serving of processed meat corresponded to two slices of bacon, two sausages or a hot dog. One serving of unprocessed red meat corresponded to 4 ounces of red meat or poultry or 3 ounces of fish.

The new insights come just a few months after a controversial meta-analysis claiming that you don’t have to reduce your red and processed meat intake for good health.

“Everyone has interpreted that eating red meat is okay, but I don’t think science supports it,” said senior study author Norrina Allen, professor of preventive medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

“It’s a small difference, but it’s worth trying to cut down on red meats and processed meats like hot peppers, bologna, and delicacies,” Allen said, adding that previous research has also shown a link to other major health risks, such as cancer.

Great impact on public health

The new analysis, published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday, showed a 3 to 7% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death in people who ate two servings of red meat and processed meat every week , That may seem small to an individual, but if you extrapolate it to the population, the impact is huge.

“The increase in absolute risk is so small that it is unlikely to be relevant to individuals,” said Gunter Kuhnle, professor of nutrition and food science at the University of Reading in the UK, in a statement.

“However, this is more important at the population level,” said Gunter, who was not involved in the study. “With around 1 million people diagnosed with heart disease each year, even a small reduction in absolute risk can have a significant impact and reduce the number of sufferers.”

According to Kevin McConway, a retired professor at Open University, a remote learning center in the UK, the perspective of the new study appears to be a major reason why its results differed so much from last autumn’s report that red meat is good to eat is.

“How can the conclusions of two large-scale studies be so different? That’s not because the statistical results were different, ”McConway said in a statement. He was also not involved in the study.

“The researchers in the new study take a perspective on public health. They find that people can choose to eat less meat, and if it does, and if the relationship between meat consumption and risk of disease is actually causal, fewer people would have heart attacks and strokes, and on average, live a little longer. “

A risk for chicken?

The study also found a 4% higher risk of cardiovascular disease in people who ate two servings of poultry a week. However, since the study did not ask whether the chicken was skinless, fried, or breaded, the researchers believe that the results are not clear enough to make recommendations about the level of poultry intake.

However, the researchers stressed that fried foods, including chicken and fish, should be avoided as deep-frying can lead to trans fatty acids, and the intake of fried fish has been positively associated with chronic diseases.

Take away from the study? Anyone who is concerned about their heart health or the risk of cancer or other diseases should limit their intake of red and processed meat, according to lead author Victor Zhong, assistant professor of nutritional science at Cornell University, in a statement.

“Our study shows that the link between cardiovascular disease and mortality was robust,” said Zhong. “Changing the intake of these animal protein foods can be an important strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death in the population.”

