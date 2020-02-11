According to the United States, the Chinese military has stolen millions of data from Americans

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, four members of the Chinese military have been accused of breaking into the Equifax credit bureau’s computer network and stealing tens of millions of Americans’ personal information.

The US blames Beijing for one of the biggest hacks in history targeting consumer data.

The hackers in 2017 stole the personal information of around 145 million Americans, collecting names, addresses, social security and driver’s license numbers, and other data stored in the company’s databases.

The intrusion damaged the company’s reputation and underlined China’s increasingly aggressive and sophisticated methods of gathering information.

“The scale of the theft was staggering,” said Attorney General William Barr today when he announced the charges. “This theft has not only caused significant financial damage to Equifax, but has also affected the privacy of millions of Americans, imposing significant costs and burdens on them because they have had to take measures to protect them from identity theft.”

The case is the latest US allegation against Chinese hackers suspected of breaching networks of American companies, including steelmakers, a hotel chain, and health insurance.

The Trump administration warned of China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes, and to steal research and innovation.

The charge arrives at a delicate time in Washington-Beijing relations.

Even as U.S. President Donald Trump points out a tentative trade pact with China that demonstrates his ability to work with the Communist government, other members of his government warn of China’s cyber security and surveillance risks, especially that of the technology giant Huawei is aiming to become part of new 5G high-speed networks around the world.

Experts and US officials say the Equifax theft is in line with the Chinese government’s interest in gathering as much information as possible about Americans.

The data can be used by China to attack US government officials and ordinary citizens, including potential spies, and to find vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities that could be exploited, for example, for extortion purposes.

Deputy Director David Bowdich said the FBI had not yet seen this in this case, although he said it “does not mean that it will or will not happen in the future.”

“We need to be able to recognize this as a counterintelligence problem rather than a cyber problem,” said Bill Evanina, the U.S. government’s top counterintelligence officer.

The four accused hackers are believed to be members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military that was held responsible for a number of intrusions into American companies in 2014.

Prosecutors claimed to have exploited a software vulnerability to access Equifax computers and obtain credentials to navigate databases and review records.

They have also taken steps to cover up their tracks, the indictment said, by deleting log files daily and routing traffic through dozens of servers in nearly 20 countries.

In addition to stealing personal information, the hackers have also exposed some of the company’s sensitive business secrets, including database designs.

Equifax, headquartered in Atlanta, maintains an extensive repository of consumer information that is sold to companies that want to verify identities or assess creditworthiness. All in all, the indictment says the company has information about hundreds of millions of people in America and abroad.

The accused hackers are based in China and no one is in custody. Even so, US officials hope that lawsuits can scare off foreign hackers and warn other countries that American law enforcement agencies are able to find individual culprits.

Even though China and the US pledged to stop cyber espionage in 2015, the intrusion of Equifax and others who like it make it clear that Beijing has continued to do business.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not return an email asking for a comment.

– AP