According to the WHO, it is “too early” to declare the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency

(NBC) – The spread of the new Chinese-born coronavirus has not yet reached the level it would consider a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said. The virus infected more than 600 people and 25 died.

“It is not the right time now. It is too early to consider that this event is a public health emergency of international interest,” said Didier Houssin, chair of the WHO Emergency Committee, during a press conference in Geneva ,

Houssin said the decision was based on the limited number of cases worldwide and efforts in China to curb the disease.

“Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China,” said WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But it’s not yet a global health emergency.”

Most patients have connections to the epicenter of the outbreak: Wuhan, China, although several cases have been reported in other Asian countries.

One patient was diagnosed in the United States: a Washington state resident who had traveled to Wuhan and is now recovering in a hospital.

Three cities in central China have been blocked to stop the spread of respiratory disease. This is an extraordinary move, especially this week, as hundreds of millions of Chinese were expected on Saturday before Lunar New Year, an important holiday.

Tedros hopes the travel restrictions will be “effective and short-lived”.

The WHO committee plans to develop an official name for the disease caused by the new virus, now known as 2019-nCoV. This means that it is a new corona virus that was discovered in 2019.

“For now this name is fine. We can work with it and it is understood by everyone in the world,” said Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO Department of Pandemic and Epidemic Diseases, during the press conference The committee members had not had time to discuss the name.

Labeling an illness can be difficult and controversial. Public health officials generally avoid tying a virus to a specific region, particularly a region that can cause serious illness or death.

The WHO official statement on an “Public Health Emergency of International Interest” is reserved for unusual and serious public health events that have the potential to spread disease worldwide.

The term has been used sparingly in recent years, including during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic (swine flu). the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa; and the Zika virus epidemic in 2015-16.

The hope is that such a formal WHO statement would improve and rationalize the collection and sharing of little-known information about the new disease, and possibly increase the means to respond.

Earlier this month, Chinese researchers shared the full genome sequence of the new virus in public databases, giving health authorities around the world the ability to examine and test for it.

Preliminary analyzes suggest that the new virus has some genetic similarities to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS also came from China and quickly spread to more than two dozen countries. More than 8,000 people fell ill during the 2003 outbreak and nearly 800 people died.

The new corona virus is a different strain and it is not known whether it will be as severe or infectious as SARS.

In a letter published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases wrote: “So far, the death rate of 2019-nCoV appears to be lower than that of SARS-CoV.”

But the outbreak is not yet complete and much of it is unknown. There is no specific treatment for the new virus, although several antivirals and possible vaccines are being investigated.

“We have to be very, very careful at the beginning of an epidemic when we make statements about the actual severity,” Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, at the press conference.

“It is extremely important that we stick to the facts,” said Ryan. “The facts are that 17 people have died. Their families are grieving them tonight.”