February 6 (UPI) – A Chinese doctor accused by police officers in Wuhan, China of spreading rumors of the new 2019 Corona virus outbreak has died from the virus, World Health Organization officials confirmed on Thursday.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, accused Li of working at the front of the outbreak with his colleagues in Wuhan during a press conference.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist, was working in a hospital in the Chinese city, the epicenter of the outbreak, when he warned friends about the disease on social media in late December. His hospital, he told them, saw patients with “unusual” pneumonia, which he compared to SARS.

Li was summoned by the police on January 3 and reprimanded for “spreading online rumors” and “seriously disrupting social order.”

Li, 34, had to sign a statement admitting his “offense” and promised not to commit any further “unlawful acts”. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that he had been diagnosed with a virus after helping patients with the disease in his hospital.

“We should really celebrate his life and mourn his death,” said Ryan. “The last thing we need is for healthcare workers to be the front line victims of the disease.”

Li’s death comes at a time when WHO has accused countries affected by the nCoV outbreak in 2019 of withholding information about cases and sharing virus samples. The WHO has refused to name countries, but has explicitly – and consequently – refused to criticize the Chinese government’s handling of information about the outbreak.

“We are still waiting for data from a number of countries,” said Ryan. “However, our observation of the situation shows that China reported data very promptly.”

He noted that the Chinese government has set up surveillance systems to identify “unusual pneumonia” and that this system will quickly identify nCoV in 2019 and rapidly mobilize health teams in the city.

Officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also attributed the rapid spread of the virus genome to the Chinese, which has enabled the development of an accurate diagnostic test and served as a starting point for research into possible vaccines and drug treatments.

According to WHO representatives, 250,000 test kits for 2019-nCoV were distributed to member states on Thursday to help them find the virus.