According to the WHO, the coronavirus came from an animal and was not made in a laboratory – News – The Palm Beach Post

All available evidence shows that the coronavirus originated in Chinese animals late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory, as alleged, the World Health Organization said at a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

“It is likely that the virus is of animal origin,” said WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib.

The World Health Organization’s remarks follow President Donald Trump’s confirmation last week that his administration is testing whether the coronavirus comes from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease first appeared. There is no evidence of that.

Two theories of how the coronavirus has escaped the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been circulated by right-wing bloggers and some conservative media.

One theory suggests that the virus could be man-made and linked to a Chinese biosafety program. But it is an idea that has been widely rejected by scientists. Another scenario accepts the virus as occurring in the wild, such as a bat, but which accidentally entered a research facility due to poor safety protocols.

Both theories are based on indirect evidence, such as the history of virological research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which examines coronaviruses in bats, the proximity of the laboratory to where some infections were first diagnosed, and unnecessary safety information reported by China in its laboratories.

In the report, Chaib said there were still some open questions left about how the coronavirus jumped the species barrier to humans, but he said the host animal was the most likely explanation. He said the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, “probably has its ecological reservoir in bats.”

The Trump administration has accused the WHO of a list of errors in its response to the pandemic, including failure to properly prepare for an outbreak, raising the alarm too slowly and naively accepting incorrect information from China.

WHO denies all allegations. Most public health experts disagree with the Trump administration’s criticism of the WHO, although they acknowledge that the organization needs reform and a lack of transparency. The Washington Post said over the weekend that U.S. officials working with the WHO sent back to the White House information about the spread of the virus during important times in January.