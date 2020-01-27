According to US officials, three missiles hit the US embassy in Baghdad

Three missiles hit the US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, leaving one injured, a CNN official said.

The officer said the injury was minor and the person has since returned to work.

A State Department spokesman said on Sunday evening that they were “aware of missile landing in the International Zone,” but did not address the US embassy itself. The State Department did not answer a question as to whether embassy staff were injured.

“We urge the Iraqi government to honor its commitments to protect our diplomatic institutions,” said the spokesman.

The State Department did not directly blame Tehran for the missile attacks in the Iraqi capital, but the spokesman’s statement highlighted Iranian threats to the region and past attacks by Iranian-backed militias on U.S. interests. There was no immediate claim to responsibility for the attack.

“The security situation remains tense and armed groups supported by Iran remain a threat. So we remain vigilant, ”said the spokesman. Since September, the U.S. State Department said there have been more than 14 attacks by Iranian and Iranian-backed militias on U.S. personnel in Iraq.

The spokesman said the State Department would stop commenting on the security situation in Baghdad.

MP Michael McCaul, the leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Sunday that he was “closely monitoring reports of a missile attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.”

“Violence against our diplomatic institutions is simply unacceptable. We have to ensure the security of American diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq. “

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack, saying that Iraqi forces had been instructed to “use, search, and investigate such attacks to prevent recurrence and to arrest those who fired these missiles.” they can be punished. “

The Prime Minister said the Iraqi government was “committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary measures to achieve this.”

Earlier this month, the embassy was the scene of mass protests in response to US air strikes against an Iran-backed militia group in late December.

These strikes were launched in retaliation for attacks by an Iranian-backed Shiite militia group called Kataib Hezbollah, which, according to US officials, injured many American military personnel.

The embassy is located in Baghdad’s green zone, which is home to the embassies of the United States and several other western countries. It was originally carved out of central Baghdad by US-led forces after entering Iraq in 2003 and is largely considered a safe place, although it is often the target of missile attacks.

There have been numerous rocket attacks on the Green Zone and the surrounding area in recent months. All of Iraq is on the alert, however, as tensions between the United States and Iran have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that 34 US soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after an Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq earlier this month.

The Iranian attack was a response to the US murder of Iran’s chief general Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad International Airport.

,