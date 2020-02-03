According to USA Field Hockey, Spooky Nook Sports will no longer serve as a training center for the U.S. women’s field hockey team

LANCASTER COUNTY – USA Field Hockey announced on Monday that the organization and Spooky Nook Sports have signed a “joint agreement” to change their partnership. The Lancaster County sports complex will no longer serve as a training base for the U.S. women’s national team.

According to the amended agreement, USA field hockey teams will move to a new training base this year, while Spooky Nook Sports will continue to host a “smaller number of USA field hockey events,” the organization said in a press release.

According to USA Field Hockey, Spooky Nook Sports has been the training facility for the US national women’s team since 2013.

“As the needs of the United States national field hockey team have grown over the years, the needs of the United States national field hockey team have changed, and we have decided together that the Nook may not be able to do all of these in the future To meet needs, “said Sam Beiler. Founder of Spooky Nook Sports, in the press release. “Spooky Nook’s roots lie deep in the youth sports market, which means that the highest demand for space is in the evenings and on weekends. This peak time demand has started to conflict with the needs of the United States national field hockey team. New fields for field hockey and other grass sports will be installed in 2020.

“Since 2013, Spooky Nook has been proud to be the home of hockey, and we enjoyed hosting the United States field hockey teams. Although moving the national team training base is in the best interests of both parties, we look forward to continuing to host selected USA field hockey events. We wish the national teams good luck and look forward to future success. “

USA Field Hockey CEO Simon Hoskins thanked Beiler and Spooky Nook Sports for their hospitality.

“We are very grateful to the Nook for all of their support over the years,” he said in the press release. “In 2013 we already entered into a revolutionary new partnership with the Nook that actively supports the USA Field Hockey and our national team. We are very grateful for everything Nook has accomplished and we are happy that our relationship will continue in the future by hosting selected Nook USA Field Hockey events. “

LancasterOnline reported late last year that a petition from unnamed members of the U.S. women’s and men’s national team described problems with the condition of the playing fields at Spooky Nook Sports, and claimed that the field of play for Team USA’s Pro League games used did not meet the latest FIH competition standards.

The petition also complained about “rotten”, “undercooked” and “inferior food” that Spooky Nook Sports offered to the women’s team.

Spooky Nook Sports admitted according to LancasterOnline that there were problems with the outdoor area, but, according to LancasterOnline, rejected the claims about the bad food in an open tour for local media members after news of the online petition circulated.

40.106000

-76.419004