According to Zuckerberg, Facebook must stand up for freedom of speech

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a speech in Utah on Friday that he did not want his platform to be used to “tear apart” society, but at some point social media would have to – Use companies for freedom of speech.

Zuckerberg said the company’s forthcoming steps to protect freedom of expression would “upset a lot of people,” The Salt Lake Tribune said.

The company has come under pressure to do more to curb false accounts, misinformation, and other forms of abuse after Russian actors used Facebook and other social media platforms to vote in the 2016 U.S. election. The 2020 election will be a test of whether you’ve done enough.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren was one of these critics. She criticized Facebook’s policy of not checking facts or politicians’ speech or advertising, and the way facts and other posts are externally checked for facts.

“The last thing I want is for our products to be used to separate people or to tear society apart in any way,” said Zuckerberg during a speech in Salt Lake City. “But at some point we have to get up and say:” No, we will stand up for freedom of expression. “Yes, we will delete the content that is really harmful, but the line has to be recorded at some point.”

At a technology conference called Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, Zuckerberg told the audience that Facebook had used artificial intelligence and other tactics to track down and get rid of content that promoted terrorism, child trafficking, or violence.

But he said Facebook had to draw a line about what constituted censorship.

“We are increasingly being asked to censor a lot of different content, which makes me really uncomfortable,” said Zuckerberg. “It feels like the list of things you can’t say is growing socially … and I don’t really agree with that.”

Zuckerberg said he hadn’t communicated well with the world, which is the company’s core business, but he now realizes that his company no longer has this luxury.

After confusing the name of the city in Utah where Facebook is building a $ 1 million data center – he called it Eagle Rock and actually Eagle Mountain – said Zuckerberg, “Let’s be real here. Communicating is not my best, okay? “