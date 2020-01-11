Accountant Sultan Issa admits that he has obscured the trustee of the Art Institute to buy private jets, yachts

Loading...

A suburban accountant in the west pleaded guilty Friday to darken millions of dollars from a manager of the Art Institute of Chicago, using the money to finance a luxury lifestyle that included the purchase of yachts and homes.

Sultan Issa admitted in a pleading with federal prosecutors that the rich family was not his only victim. He has also stolen millions from individual investors, including $ 500,000 from a widow who trusted him to invest money from the estate of her deceased husband.

The 46-year-old resident of Hinsdale admitted that he had stolen a total of at least $ 65 million in seven years. But prosecutors say that the tabling of Issa’s theft continues and the final total could be higher.

During his appearance before the American district judge Andrea Wood, Issa said he is taking prescription drugs and visiting a psychologist to treat his anxiety and depression. Asked what he did wrong, Issa answered, “I just lied to many people.”

The advocacy agreement does not mention Issa’s primary victim, but in court documents filed in separate civil cases, businessman and philanthropist Roger L. Weston identified Issa as a former personal accountant for Weston family interests, and Issa accused millions of them to darken.

Issa admitted to diving into the Weston family’s funds in 2010 by forging signatures to gain control over assets and fraudulent documents to obtain millions of dollars in loans. Issa also admitted to lying regularly to Weston about the status of the family’s possessions and manipulating the books so that investments seemed to make money.

According to the plea agreement, Issa would have used his illegally obtained money to buy properties in various states, including Michigan and Montana, as well as real estate in Mexico. He also bought two private jets, four yachts, around 60 firearms and watches and jewelry.

Weston, a manager of the Art Institute with a museum wing named after him, has sued Issa and claimed $ 100 million in damages.

Issa is free of bonds pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May 21.

Issa and his defender Daniel Collins refused to comment on the plea agreement on leaving the court.