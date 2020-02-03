AccountantsWorld Talks integration of salary data

divide

As open banking frameworks continue to promote cooperation between banks and FinTech, the financial services market is looking for new ways to unlock data – not only with banks, but also with each other.

This means that non-banking financial functions use data integration through the application programming interface (API) and productivity is particularly high for end users of these products and services.

In a financial function like payroll, the opportunities to unlock data are huge, says Hitendra Patil, Director of Practice Development, and Harvinder Vasir, Chief Technology Officer at AccountantsWorld, a provider of accounting technology solutions. In a recent interview with PYMNTS, executives discussed how the expectations of accountants, their corporate customers, and their customers’ employees regarding data integration in payroll, an area closely related to other areas of the back office, have changed ,

“Customers’ expectations have changed,” said Patil, “and people have become used to getting information on their phones from anywhere.”

This shift has had an impact on HR management, where employees are now developing a self-service model for the HR department that they can use to access their payroll and other HR information. As Vasir explained, this not only enables employees to control various HR functions, including performance management, taxes and pension fund contributions, but also broadly connects these employees back to control over their own data.

This was the motivation for AccountantsWorld’s latest API, a data integration feature that connects the company’s platform for payroll service providers with any other third-party HR solution. It is a bi-directional data link that reflects the close relationship between HR and payroll, and takes into account the burden of duplicate data entry that so often affects HR and accounting.

Unlock data, unlock opportunities

The bidirectional data integration between salary and HR platforms is undoubtedly a matter of course, but as Patil and Vasir emphasized, the possibilities for the integration of salary data do not end here.

Vasir pointed out the possibilities of data integration between pay slips and 401 (k) management platforms, which, for example, are a further reflection of the pursuit of the self-service business model.

For companies and their accountants, the possibilities of data integration between salary and accounting and tax portals are similarly large.

Patil also highlighted the impact of open banking in this area, a model that also opened the way for payroll service providers to take advantage of this seamless flow of data, for example to make it easier for their customers to apply for bank loans.

“There is the possibility of integrating the relevant data and making it available to the relevant people securely and privately on request,” said Patil.

The impact of open data and data integration frameworks on payroll is just one of several industry shifts the market is experiencing today.

According to Vasir, the desire for faster payouts and real-time access to earned wages has introduced new use cases for faster payment networks in payroll. He highlighted the clearing house’s recent decision to raise the threshold for RTP transactions from $ 25,000 to $ 100,000.

“This will affect the wage and salary industry and expectations of speed will increase,” said Vasir.

A new paradigm for data security

As the payroll sector strengthens its relationship with the banking industry through the integration of banking information and faster payment transaction functions, payroll service providers will also prioritize another emerging trend in this area: security. The data integration between FinTech and between FinTech and bank account requires increased care in the area of ​​data protection. Given the vulnerability to payroll fraud, the pressure to protect sensitive company and employee data will continue to increase.

For the same reason, data integrations that can increase pressure on data security are also the technological capabilities that can strengthen security initiatives in the payroll industry.

Both Vasir and Patil highlighted opportunities in the blockchain that enable secure data integration between billing platforms and bank accounts in order to check the new customers, customer accounts and customer employees of the billing service providers. Supporting increasing pressure on data security from employers and payroll service providers.

“The most important part of the payroll workflow is engaging customers because who you have on board is the risk to your business,” said Vasir. “Blockchain could play a big role in identifying these people and their transactions. With faster payment networks, you can get real-time data that shows that this bank account actually exists and how long it exists – all of this does a great job. “

Data integration is the new norm today, not only for payroll, but also for the financial services industry. As Vasir noted, data connectivity is a must for all industries, with payroll only taking advantage of one area to take advantage of emerging opportunities for process efficiency, increased data protection, and more.

“It’s relevant to every industry,” he said. “Systems can no longer restrict data in silos, and the availability of today’s technology and security processes enables real-time decisions, real-time data exchange, and real-time analysis. This happens literally in every industry. “

