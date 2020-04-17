Accounts under the 90-day legal deadline are not immediately considered NPA: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

RBI reduced the need for LCR (liquidity ratio) for all planned commercial banks to 80% from the current 100%.

latest update: April 17, 2020, 11:44 AM IST

New Delhi: In order to ensure that banks are not hesitant and that consumers have full benefits, the Central Bank of India announced on Friday that it would set a legal deadline for repayment of standard accounts between March 1 and May 31. Resistance provides asset classification.

Basically, this means that the bad loan classification period for all such accounts will change from 90 days to 180 days.

Banks classify accounts as standard, general, and doubtful based on the number of days in which they are delayed. Loans, despite any delays in repayments, are withdrawn only after 90 days and are classified as standard.

Addressing the media on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the Central Bank recognizes that the launch of Covid-19 will intensify the challenges for borrowers, even in honor of the repayment obligations arising from or before February 29, 2020. has done.

“From March 1 to May 31, 2020, there will be an asset classification station for all of these accounts,” Das said, adding that the guidelines will also apply to non-bank financial companies after their boards approve them.

However, to ensure that the banking system has a sufficient coefficient for future asset classification problems, the central bank has set other rules for all of these legal deadlines.

“With the goal that banks have enough buffers and are sufficiently met to meet future challenges, they need a higher commitment of 10% for all such accounts under the heading of two-quarter stocks,” he said. “March 2020 and June 2020. These provisions can be adjusted. Later, it was adjusted according to the requirements for providing real slip in such accounts.”

The RBI said on March 27 that financial institutions were “allowed” to give legal entities a three-month legal deadline from March 1.

Under the RBI asset depreciation framework, called the June 7 directive, banks are required to set aside an additional 20 percent forecast if they are unable to settle accounts within 180 days.

The RBI also eased the requirement, saying that if large accounts were available by default, an additional 20 percent would not be feasible.

RBI reduced the need for LCR (liquidity ratio) for all planned commercial banks from 100% to 80% now. With 100% LCR, it will reach 100% LCR by October 1, 2020 and 100% by April 1, 2021.

In addition, apex Bank announced that not all commercial banks will make any dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2020 by next year.