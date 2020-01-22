Accusation test brings fear of 4 presidential hopeful – Boston Herald

By WILL WEISSERT

WASHINGTON (AP) – The four Democratic senators who are looking for the White House want to campaign, but they have taken the president’s campaign track to enter the jury as jury members in President Donald Trump’s removal process.

That means abandoning raw events and worshiping crowds for hours of passive listening to a procedure designed to be solemn and bound by rules. The presidential hopeful cannot freely ask questions or even talk to their colleagues or use their cell phones. It comes down to a political snout for Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Michael Bennet from Colorado – who all want as much attention as they can get now.

“I’m used to practically going 24/7, answering town hall after town hall, and suddenly you’re like a digital detox,” Klobuchar said Wednesday.

Bennet said that he will campaign wherever possible on Sunday when the senate is not in session. Otherwise he tries to initiate the interruption.

“It makes no sense to worry about that,” he said by telephone. “It’s out of my hands.”

The timing couldn’t be worse. The trial can last six days a week and continue in the Iowa caucuses, which will start the Democratic contest on February 3. That means that the four senators in the race are unlikely to get the chance to give critical, definitive arguments to voters that sets the tone for the rest of the race.

“This is where you are in the manager’s office to get the best price for that new car and suddenly you’re not there to close the deal,” said Alice Stewart, a republican strategist working on the senator’s presidential campaign Ted Cruz in 2016 and Mike Huckabee 2008 bid, when each won Iowa.

Democratic pollster John Zogby said that Sanders, Warren and Klobochar may have the most to lose because they are “the three who seem to have the most momentum.”

“Presence is pre-eminent,” said Zogby. “You have to be there to press on the meat.”

Worse still, the Senate process will be long and complicated enough so that it does not offer the candidates many opportunities to present themselves hard to work on behalf of voters. At the end of the 2008 general election, Barack Obama and John McCain returned to Washington to vote on measures to respond to the economic collapse. More recently, the confirmatory hearings of the Supreme Court of Brett Kavanaugh offered significant opportunities for candidates, including Klobuchar, to take over the Trump administration.

But for the process, senators can only ask written questions. It is up to Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides the process, to read them.

The contrast between rushing for support at homestretch in snowy Iowa and the rattling accusation trial was fully visible this week.

Sanders sat almost motionless through the procedure and listened with one hand pressed against his lips and the other on his hip. He often had little more than a writing pad on his desk. When the White House counselor Pat Cipollone, in support of the president’s quarrel, joked on Tuesday: “Some of you are upset because you should now be in Iowa,” Sanders offered a short, short grin.

Warren held both a blue pen and a yellow pencil, alternating between the two to take notes. Sometimes she held the pen, or only the cap, between her teeth.

In public, the senators say that they are proud to participate in historical procedures because their daily activities require it. But their advisers privately acknowledge that campaigns that were already difficult to manage logistically have become exponentially more.

Before returning to Washington, Sanders said he preferred campaigning and begging supporters to “carry the ball” in his absence. Warren suggested she be nostalgic for Iowa while stuck in Washington and said, “I really love this part of the campaign and I hope I can come back more.”

Both Warren and Sanders have talked about attending the trial during the day and rushing to Iowa at night to campaign – something that could be possible using private jets. But Sanders canceled a rally on Wednesday evening that he had planned at the University of Northern Iowa, given the long and still uncertain schedule of the trial.

In the meantime, Sanders has stepped up its online presence and conducted internet conversations with supporters, a model that Warren will also use from this week. Well-known supporters can also take the place of the candidates, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and ice icons Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, from the fame of “Ben & Jerry’s”, and actress Ashley Judd and former presidential hopeful Julián Castro for Warren.

Klobuchar lets her husband and daughter campaign in her place and she bought studio time to make hits with TV channels in Iowa and beyond.

It can all be a blessing to former vice president Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who are not part of the process. But their assistants said they are not working under the assumption that the process will harm the political prospects of their rivals.

“They will not knock down their ads or drop off their organizers during the process,” said Anita Dunn, a senior strategist at Biden. “There is no reason why everyone does not continue their campaigns and they will.”

Still, Iowa feels eerily suspended on time. There are no hectic days of multi-candidate, multi-city stops. Biden and Buttigieg concluded short bus trips on Wednesday, leaving businessman Andrew Yang with himself on Thursday and Friday.

Keri Quattlebaum, a 48-year-old office manager for a non-profit in the capital of Des Moines, Iowa, said she still decides between Sanders, Warren and Biden. But she said that it is not a dealbreaker that she will not see them personally.

“I think people in Iowa are smart enough to follow deposition,” Quattlebaum said.

___

Associated Press writers Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe have contributed to this report from Des Moines, Iowa.

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Cipollone said, “Some of you are upset because you should now be in Iowa,” not “Some of you are upset because you are now shot in Iowa.”