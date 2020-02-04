Accusations against East Bridgewater sisters accused of abusing young children in the voodoo ritual

Two East Bridgewater sisters accused of burning a young girl’s face and threatening to cut off her brother’s head with a large knife will not be tried after prosecutors withdrew their charges on Thursday.

“In the absence of testimony from the victims, it was determined that we could not answer our burden of proof without reasonable doubt,” said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz, in a statement.

Peggy Labossiere, 53, and Rachel Hilaire, 42, were accused in January 2018 of assault and battery on a child, chaos and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Authorities recalled the two children from an apartment in East Bridgewater after missing school and contacting family members with the police with concerns about their well-being, according to the DA’s office.

Researchers said that Labossiere and Hilaire allegedly tied the girl with elastics, burned her face with an unidentified fluid, and scratched her skin with a needle until it bled. The officer’s office also claimed that the boy told the police that Labossière had improperly touched him and threatened to cut his head with a large knife.

Prosecutors said during a hearing on danger in February 2018 that the abuse was part of an alleged voodoo ritual.

The trial against the two sisters was due to start on Monday, but prosecutors filed a nasty prosequi four days before it started, meaning they would not pursue the case any further.

“However, as the date of the trial approached, it became clear that these two child victims could not testify or be significantly limited in their ability to testify,” Stone said. “We have carefully considered how we can best protect these children against further traumatization so that they can move on with their lives.”

Stone added that prosecutors retain the ability to resubmit charges if new evidence is found or circumstances change.

William Barabino, a criminal lawyer in Medford with 17 years of experience, however, told the Messenger that when prosecutors file a nasty prosequi, there is often an expectation that the charges will not be resubmitted.

“It would be a rare circumstance for them to refill, because then they would have to start the process again from the beginning,” Barabino said.

Barabino added that, in the absence of testimonials from important witnesses, prosecutors can in similar cases sometimes rely on pre-registered cross-examination statements or on testimonials from third parties.

However, based on the seriousness of the allegations, Barabino said he expected those options to be unavailable to the Public Prosecution Service.

“It is very rare for a DA not to put someone on the witness stand simply because of some kind of anticipated trauma. They must have determined that these children were particularly vulnerable,” Barabino said. “I can only assume that they are all there to continue. “