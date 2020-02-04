Accuse McKinsey and his industry for the disappearance of the middle class

Are business consultants responsible for the current economic uncertainty in the United States?

What Happens to the American Middle Class? In an election year in which discussions about class and economic uncertainties abound, this is no small question. This has led to in-depth research and reflection by scientists and political commentators. And while a large number of Americans who are not absurdly rich are struggling with a degree of financial uncertainty, the way the middle class is narrowing and disappearing is particularly alarming to many.

A new article by Daniel Markovits at The Atlantic claims who is to blame – and it turns out to be a company with a very high-profile alumnus in the middle of the democratic primary school. Markovits names business consultants, including Pete Buttigieg’s former workplace McKinsey & Company, as the cause of much of the country’s economic worries.

Markovits takes the reader back in time to the mid-20th century, when unions were more powerful, single company promotion was possible, and jobs were more secure.

The mid-century group’s workplace training and multi-layered hierarchy built a pipeline through which the top jobs could be filled. The saying “From post office to corner office” has captured something real, and even the nastiest jobs have opened the way to transportation.

He also notes that the rise of business consultants closely fits Milton Friedman’s theory of shareholder priority – meaning that profits and shareholder value took precedence over everything else that a company did. This theory has been criticized in recent years, but its effects and influence are still felt across the country and around the world.

Markovits argues convincingly that Friedman’s theory “gave the newly ambitious management consultants a guiding principle”. From there, a variety of problems can be attributed to these two interwoven units, from the decline in organized labor to mass layoffs that decimated many American companies in the decades that followed. It is a rigorous argument that is set out in detail that explains a lot about a nation’s changes and fears.

