[accused-clinic-shooter-pleads-not-responsible-by-reason-of-madness]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gentleman charged with shooting his way within Bakersfield Heart Clinic has pleaded not guilty by purpose of insanity.

Brandon Clark, 46, entered the plea Wednesday early morning in advance of Choose Judith K. Dulcich. He’s charged with 17 felonies including many counts of assault with a firearm on a particular person.

He will following be examined by psychologists who will issue reviews on whether he was crazy at the time of the Dec. 1, 2017, incident. The problem of his sanity will then be submitted to the courtroom primarily based on the psychologists’ studies, and the judge will make a resolve.

If uncovered not responsible by motive of insanity, Clark will be held at a condition hospital right up until he’s deemed no longer crazy and no for a longer time a threat to himself or other folks.

The subsequent hearing in the circumstance is established for June 26.

Clark fired six rounds into glass doorways at the staff entrance of the clinic, according to courtroom paperwork. He entered the facility, spent a few minutes strolling about, at times pointing a rifle at men and women, then remaining.

Police confronted Clark in the parking good deal and shot and wounded him. No a person else was hurt.

Witnesses noted Clark stated he was looking for his mother, a nurse at the medical center.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear, but law enforcement mentioned in court documents that methamphetamine was uncovered in Clark’s system. His stepfather advised investigators Clark has a historical past of drug use and believes he’s infected by parasites.