Accused murderer Derek Connell, accused of killing his mother and stepfather, took the stand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Bakersfield man charged with two counts of murder in the shooting death of his mother and stepfather appeared to the witness Wednesday morning.

Derek Connell, 33, risks life without parole if found guilty of the two counts of first degree murder of which he is charged.

The prosecution said that Connell shot dead Kim Higginbotham and Chris Higginbotham, both 48, at their home in Lily Pad Court, northwest of Bakersfield, on April 30, 2016.

Chris Higginbotham was shot three times in the neck, chest and shoulder. Kim Higginbotham, a teacher from the Delano Union School District, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Arrested as he left the residence, Connell told police that he had been drinking a lot that day and that he had been kicked out of a local restaurant, according to court documents. He said he went home, fell asleep and when he woke up, his parents were dead.

Connell told investigators that he probably shot them, the documents and prosecutor Marcus Cuper said.

Connell’s lawyer, assistant public defender Paul Cadman, argued that Connell had suffered years of abuse from his stepfather. The lawyer said that Connell shot Chris Higginbotham only after the stepfather shot his mother.